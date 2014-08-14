FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin says many European leaders want to end sanctions standoff
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 14, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Putin says many European leaders want to end sanctions standoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he believed many European leaders were eager to end the standoff over sanctions with Russia.

“I think that many in Europe including the politicians, my colleagues, ... (want) to get out as soon as possible of a situation, which is damaging our cooperation,” Putin said during a visit to the Crimea peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine earlier this year.

He added that he had recently spoken to his French counterpart Francois Hollande and felt this also reflected the French president’s mood.

Putin was speaking at a meeting with French businessman Philippe de Villiers, who has said he is planning to build an entertainment complex in Crimea. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.