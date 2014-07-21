FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin to discuss safeguarding sovereignty with security chiefs
#Market News
July 21, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin to discuss safeguarding sovereignty with security chiefs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his advisory Security Council on Tuesday to discuss defence issues following renewed fighting in east Ukraine and the downing of a Malaysian airliner in the region.

The Security Council, which groups defence and security chiefs, will discuss issues linked to “safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Russian Federation,” the Kremlin said in a statement. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

