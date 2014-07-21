Russia's Putin to discuss safeguarding sovereignty with security chiefs

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his advisory Security Council on Tuesday to discuss defence issues following renewed fighting in east Ukraine and the downing of a Malaysian airliner in the region.

The Security Council, which groups defence and security chiefs, will discuss issues linked to “safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Russian Federation,” the Kremlin said in a statement. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)