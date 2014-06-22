FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin urges Kiev to stop fighting, ensure dialogue-TV
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 22, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

Putin urges Kiev to stop fighting, ensure dialogue-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that artillery was used in overnight fighting in eastern Ukraine and urged Kiev to cease fighting and ensure dialogue with the rebels.

“Unfortunately, what we are seeing ... tells us that the fighting is ongoing and last night we saw some active use of artillery from the Ukrainian side,” Putin told the Rossiya-24 television channel.

“We need to ensure that all fighting is stopped.”

He praised the call for ceasefire by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, but said peaceful dialogue between Kiev and residents of Eastern Ukraine should begin. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.