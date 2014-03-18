FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian stocks rise after Putin says no need for further division of Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Russian stocks rise after Putin says no need for further division of Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian shares rose and the rouble trimmed its losses on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin said there is no need for a further division of Ukraine.

Both the dollar-denominated RTS index and the rouble-traded MICEX were up 2.6 percent, at 1,143.3 points and 1,316.2 points, respectively.

Before Putin’s speech, the MICEX was up 1.5 percent and the RTS was up 1 percent on the day.

The rouble also rebounded, limiting its early losses and trading stable against the dollar and the euro.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.