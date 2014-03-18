Russian stocks rise after Putin says no need for further division of Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian shares rose and the rouble trimmed its losses on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin said there is no need for a further division of Ukraine.

Both the dollar-denominated RTS index and the rouble-traded MICEX were up 2.6 percent, at 1,143.3 points and 1,316.2 points, respectively.

Before Putin’s speech, the MICEX was up 1.5 percent and the RTS was up 1 percent on the day.

The rouble also rebounded, limiting its early losses and trading stable against the dollar and the euro.