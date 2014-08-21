FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fighting in Ukraine could boost Raiffeisen costs
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Fighting in Ukraine could boost Raiffeisen costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Combat in eastern Ukraine could force Raiffeisen Bank International to increase its extra provisioning costs for the crisis in that country from 250 million euros ($331.7 million) this year, officials told analysts on Thursday.

The Austrian lender booked half of the extra costs for Ukraine -- mainly driven by depreciation of the local currency -- in the first six months of the year, Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl said.

“The other negative impact that we have to expect from fighting in the eastern part of Ukraine is very, very difficult to assess. It is too early, but these numbers are not included yet,” he said.

The Kiev government is trying to put down a revolt by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

RBI, emerging Europe’s number-two lender, said earlier its credit exposure in eastern Ukraine was around 470 million euros at the end of June, of which around 140 million was already covered by provisions.

It has 80 branches in the Donestsk and Lugansk regions and determines day by day which to open.

Its total group credit exposure in Ukraine, where it is a top five bank with nearly 3 million customers, was 3.4 billion euros net of provisions at the end of June.

1 US dollar = 0.7537 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.