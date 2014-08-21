FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen sees no big impact from Russia sanctions
August 21, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen sees no big impact from Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International reiterated on Thursday it expected “no significant impact” from western sanctions against Russia over the political crisis in Ukraine, and kept Russia on its list of most attractive markets.

Emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender is a top-10 bank in Russia as measured by its 10.3 billion euro ($13.6 billion) loan book. It has nearly 2.8 million customers there, it said.

Raiffeisen made a profit after tax of 103 million euros in Russia in the second quarter, up from 101 million a year ago and down from 109 million in the first three months.

It said a Ukrainian central bank audit of its operations in Ukraine found no need for additional capital and said “neglible further provisioning” for impairment losses was required there.

1 US dollar = 0.7545 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

