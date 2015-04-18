FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's state-run railway will not seek coupon, principal cut - FinMin
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 18, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine's state-run railway will not seek coupon, principal cut - FinMin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV, April 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state-run railway company Ukrzaliznytsia will seek only a maturity extension of its $500 million eurobond and not a principal or coupon reduction in debt restructuring talks with bondholders, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

The railway company’s bonds due in 2018 are to be restructured under an International Monetary Fund-backed (IMF) overhaul of Ukraine’s sovereign and state-guaranteed debt to plug a $15 billion funding gap.

The Finance Ministry has made clear it will seek to cut the face value of Ukraine’s sovereign debt. But earlier in April it hinted it would not press for such a reduction for the bonds of two sub-sovereigns, state-run Ukreximbank and Oschadbank -- a fact it confirmed earlier this week.

At a presentation about restructuring plans in Washington to bondholders late on Friday, Ukraine said Ukrzaliznytsia debt would be treated in a similar way.

“Including these entities (Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrzaliznytsia) is essential to meeting Target 1 of the debt operations. However, each entity will undergo a separate process targeting its specific situation,” the finance ministry said

Target 1 foresees only a maturity extension of the bond repayment and does not envisage reductions of the principal and coupon.

Ukrainian officials have set themselves a June deadline to complete debt talks under a $40 billion funding package backed by the IMF of which the restructuring forms a part.

But many analysts are sceptical the planned timeframe is realistic. (Reporting and writing by Natalya Zinets and Richard Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.