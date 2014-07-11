FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P revises outlook on Ukraine to stable from negative
#Market News
July 11, 2014 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

S&P revises outlook on Ukraine to stable from negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s revised its outlook on Ukraine to stable from negative, saying that the International Monetary Fund program adopted in April has helped improve the economic situation in the country.

However, the agency noted that the IMF program could be impacted by geopolitical risks and a severe recession.

"Full disbursement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and related multilateral lending should enable Ukraine to meet its external financing needs over the next year," the ratings agency said in a statement. (bit.ly/1jjUXau)

Standard & Poor’s affirmed the ‘CCC’ long-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings. (Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

