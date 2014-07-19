Rebel leader in eastern Ukraine says black boxes of airliner not found

DONETSK, Ukraine, July 19 (Reuters) - Separatist leader Aleksander Borodai said on Saturday that the black boxes belonging to the downed Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine had not been found.

“The black boxes have not been found and we are not touching the site,” said Borodai, prime minister of the self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic.

He also told a news conference that there had been no talk of creating a security zone at the site. (Reporting by Peter Graff; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams)