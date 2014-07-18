FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Russian rebels say welcome OSCE, Kiev experts to crash site
July 18, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Pro-Russian rebels say welcome OSCE, Kiev experts to crash site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROZSYPNE, Ukraine, July 18 (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists will welcome experts from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and from Ukraine’s government to the crash site of the Malaysian airliner, one of their leaders said on Friday.

“Today 17 new workers and four official experts from Kiev arrived in Donetsk. Soon they are due to arrive at the site of the tragedy. We support the maximum number of experts possible,” Sergei Kavtaradze said. (Reporting by Anton Zverev, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Peter Graff)

