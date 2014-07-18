Pro-Russian rebels say welcome OSCE, Kiev experts to crash site

ROZSYPNE, Ukraine, July 18 (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists will welcome experts from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and from Ukraine’s government to the crash site of the Malaysian airliner, one of their leaders said on Friday.

“Today 17 new workers and four official experts from Kiev arrived in Donetsk. Soon they are due to arrive at the site of the tragedy. We support the maximum number of experts possible,” Sergei Kavtaradze said. (Reporting by Anton Zverev, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Peter Graff)