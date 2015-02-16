FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine rebels to withdraw arms from frontline when Kiev does-Ifax
February 16, 2015

Ukraine rebels to withdraw arms from frontline when Kiev does-Ifax

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine are ready to withdraw their heavy weapons from the front line when Ukraine withdraws its weapons as detailed in the Minsk peace plan, Interfax news agency quoted rebel official Denis Pushilin as saying on Monday.

Referring to a statement from Kiev that Ukraine was not ready to withdraw heavy weapons while the separatists were violating the ceasefire, Pushilin was quoted as saying that the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic “is only ready for a mutual withdrawal of equipment”. (Reporting by Thomas Grove, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

