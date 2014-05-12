Results show 96.2 pct support for self-rule in east Ukraine region - RIA

MOSCOW, May 12 (Reuters) - Final results in a referendum organised by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s Luhansk region showed 96.2 percent support for the region’s self-rule, the Russian state RIA news agency reported on Monday.

The agency, citing one of the organisers of the referendum, said that Luhansk will appeal to the United Nations to recognise the region’s independence.

The vote, which took place on Sunday in two east Ukraine provinces, has been condemned by the West, but Moscow said that on Monday that it respects its outcome. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)