Rewe committed to Russia despite currency difficulties
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 10, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Rewe committed to Russia despite currency difficulties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 10 (Reuters) - German retailer Rewe wants to expand in Russia despite the decline of the rouble , Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt on Friday quoted the head of the group’s international operations as saying.

Frank Hensel said that Rewe was not withdrawing from Bulgaria and Ukraine, where business in cities away from the fighting continues as normal, adding sanctions are not a problem for the retailer in Russia.

Moscow banned the importation of most food from the West last year in retaliation against EU and U.S. sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

“We don’t feel the sanctions, we want to grow further there,” Hensel said, adding Rewe will invest half of its 400 million euro ($426.44 million) investment budget in Austria this year.

Cleared of foreign currency effects, Rewe’s international business grew around 4.9 percent in 2014, Wirtschaftsblatt said. Hensel said in August weakness in the rouble might wipe out any gains in Russia.

$1 = 0.9380 euros Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
