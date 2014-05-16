FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia lambasts U.N. report on rights in Ukraine
May 16, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Russia lambasts U.N. report on rights in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - Russia criticised a U.N. report on human rights in Ukraine on Friday, saying it lacked any semblance of objectivity, and accused its authors of following “political orders” to whitewash the pro-Western leadership.

The Foreign Ministry said the report - which found a deterioration of the situation in eastern regions where pro-Moscow separatists are seeking power and serious problems emerging in Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia - ignored “the crudest violations of human rights by the self-proclaimed Kiev authorities.”

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

