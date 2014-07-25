Russia transfer of rocket system to Ukraine rebels imminent- Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Friday the transfer of heavy caliber multiple launch rocket systems from Russia to Ukrainian separatists appeared to be imminent, with the arms close enough to the border they could be handed over “potentially today.”

“We have indications that the Russians intend to supply heavier and more sophisticated multiple launch rocket systems in the very near future,” said Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, adding that the weapons were in the over-200mm range.

Warren indicated the weapons had been seen getting closer to the border and the Pentagon believed a transfer was imminent and “potentially today.”

“We believe that they are able to transfer this equipment at any time, at any moment,” he said. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bill Trott)