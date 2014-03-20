Ukraine says Russia takes over Ukraine-owned plant in Lipetsk

KIEV, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have taken over a Ukrainian-owned confectionery plant located in the Russian city of Lipetsk and halted production, a joint statement from Ukraine’s Foreign and Economic Ministries said on Thursday.

According to the statement, members of Russia’s riot police took control of the factory on Wednesday, and the ministries said Russian authorities had shown no documentation giving them the right “to burst on to the company’s property and halt production”. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Alison Williams)