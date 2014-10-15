Russia's FinMin plans forex deposit auctions to smooth rouble volatility

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry plans to start foreign exchange deposit auctions within a month to smooth rouble volatility, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.
Russia’s rouble struck a new all-time low against the dollar at market opening on Wednesday and quickly breached the boundaries of its trading band, prompting the central bank to intervene once more to defend the currency.
