Russia calls on Kiev, rebels to help experts at plane crash site

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Russia called on Ukraine’s authorities and rebels on Saturday to give international experts access to the crash site of a Malaysian airliner, the foreign ministry said.

“The Russian side appeals to both sides of the Ukrainian conflict, urging them to do everything possible to enable access for international experts to the airplane crash area in order to take action necessary for the investigation,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)