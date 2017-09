MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - There are no multilateral talks on forming a financial aid package for Ukraine, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Wednesday, adding that a solution to Ukraine’s economic crisis must be found quickly.

Storchak told Reuters that if there were talks on a financial package for Ukraine, they were only taking place at a national level at the moment, and that high-level international groups of experts had yet to be formed.