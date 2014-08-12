FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says to hand over humanitarian convoy to Red Cross in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says to hand over humanitarian convoy to Red Cross in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a humanitarian convoy which is heading to eastern Ukraine from Russia would cross the border only under the aegis of the Red Cross.

“After the Russia-Ukraine border is crossed, the column will go under the aegis of the International Committee of the Red Cross,” it said in a statement.

Ukraine said on Tuesday the aid would have to be unloaded from the Russian trucks and transferred by the Red Cross to other vehicles. The Foreign Ministry statement made no reference to that condition.

Russian media said a convoy of 280 trucks had left from near Moscow and it would take a couple of days for it to make the 1,000 km (620 mile) journey to Ukraine’s eastern regions where rebel fighters seek union with Russia. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.