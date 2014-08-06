FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian airline hit by EU sanctions says signs Boeing plane deal
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Russian airline hit by EU sanctions says signs Boeing plane deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russian airline Aeroflot’s low-cost subsidiary Dobrolyot, which was recently grounded by European Union sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, has signed a contract with Boeing for the delivery of 16 new planes, Russian media reported on Wednesday, citing its chief executive.

“From 2017 on there will be deliveries directly from a factory in Seattle. Yesterday we signed an agreement for the delivery of 16 new aircraft in 2017-2018 and paid a deposit,” news website Gazeta.ru quoted Dobrolyot CEO Andrei Kalmykov as saying in an interview.

News agency Interfax quoted a company official as saying the agreement was for the delivery of Boeing-737-800 aircraft.

Neither Boeing nor Dobrolyot were immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Alexander Winning and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.