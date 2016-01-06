Hague court hears Russia-Ukraine arbitration over Crimean airport

AMSTERDAM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - An international arbitration court in The Hague said on Wednesday it was hearing a case involving a military airport on the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in early 2014.

The case, brought against the Russian Federation by Aeroport Belbek LLC and Igor Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine’s richest men, relates to Sevastopol International Airport, near the village of Belbek.

The claimants say Russia deprived them of their right to operate a passenger terminal at the airport and that Russia had thereby violated a bilateral investment treaty. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Louise Ireland)