August 4, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Kiev is deploying missile launchers near Donetsk-Russia

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian army is deploying tactical missile launchers and multiple rocket-launch systems near Donetsk in east Ukraine, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Monday.

“The Ukrainian army keeps concentrating Tochka U rocket systems, as well as Smerch (Tornado) and Uragan (Hurricane multiple-launch rocket systems), near Donetsk,” it said in a written statement. “How many more lives will these weapons take?”

Kiev and the West accuse Moscow of providing weapons and fighters for pro-Russian rebels fighting government troops in the east. Moscow has blamed the West for the crisis and called on Kiev to start negotiating with the insurgents. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

