Russia asks envoys to visit town it says was hit by Ukraine shelling

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry has asked military attaches from 18 countries to visit a town in the Rostov region where Moscow says a shell fired from across the border in Ukraine killed one person.

“The Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation has decided to familiarise foreign military specialists with the real situation in Donetsk in the Rostov region ... which (on Sunday) suffered destruction from artillery fire and shelling from Ukrainian territory,” a ministry spokesman said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Tatyana Ustinova, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)