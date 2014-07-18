FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia voices anger at being blamed by Australian PM for Malaysian plane tragedy
July 18, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Russia voices anger at being blamed by Australian PM for Malaysian plane tragedy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia voiced anger on Friday over being blamed by Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott for the downing of a Malaysia passenger jet over eastern Ukraine that killed all 298 people on board, calling his comments “unacceptable”.

“Without bothering himself about evidence and operating only on speculation, Mr. T. Abbott assigned guilt,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “Abbott’s statements are unacceptable.” (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Thomas Grove)

