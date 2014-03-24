Bank Rossiya advises foreign currency payments halt after sanctions

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - St Petersburg-based Bank Rossiya, included in a wave of punitive measures by Washington over Crimea, said it has asked its clients to refrain from making foreign currency payments to accounts at the bank due to the U.S. sanctions.

Payments in roubles are unaffected, the bank said in a statement on its website.

Bank Rossiya, which has $10 billion in assets and is used by many senior Russian government officials, was hit by U.S. sanctions imposed in response to the annexation of Crimea.