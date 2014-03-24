FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Rossiya advises foreign currency payments halt after sanctions
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2014 / 8:30 AM / 4 years ago

Bank Rossiya advises foreign currency payments halt after sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - St Petersburg-based Bank Rossiya, included in a wave of punitive measures by Washington over Crimea, said it has asked its clients to refrain from making foreign currency payments to accounts at the bank due to the U.S. sanctions.

Payments in roubles are unaffected, the bank said in a statement on its website.

Bank Rossiya, which has $10 billion in assets and is used by many senior Russian government officials, was hit by U.S. sanctions imposed in response to the annexation of Crimea.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.