Ukraine targets Russian bank for 'financing terrorists'
April 15, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine targets Russian bank for 'financing terrorists'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state security service has opened a criminal case against officials at an unnamed Russian bank for “providing financing to terrorists,” the SBU said in a statement on Tuesday.

The SBU said the bank transferred 45 million hryvnia ($3.75 million) between March and April for the financing of militant groups and had transferred between $200 and $500 per day to individual militants.

It said the bank had transferred funds to militants involved in the takeover of SBU offices in the eastern Ukraine city of Luhansk. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

