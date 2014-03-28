FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P says uncertainty putting moderate pressure on Russian bank ratings
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

S&P says uncertainty putting moderate pressure on Russian bank ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s banks are likely to see “modest” pressure on their credit ratings, Standard and Poor’s said on Friday, if the country’s economy slows in the wake of Ukraine crisis sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe.

“Our base-case scenario covers a modest further slowdown in the Russian economy, with some stabilisation of the rouble at the current lower levels,” S&P said in a new report.

“Asset quality, profitability, and potentially liquidity are set to deteriorate with generally moderate pressure on our ratings on Russian banks. However, for small banks, we expect a more pronounced impact on their financial profiles.”

S&P added that the pressure would be greater if the tensions over Ukraine became more intense and that, in that scenario, even “certain larger banks with already-thin capital positions”, were likely to be affected. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.