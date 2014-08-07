FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia in talks with Belarus, Kazakhstan on its new food import ban
August 7, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Russia in talks with Belarus, Kazakhstan on its new food import ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russian Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov told a conference in Moscow on Thursday:

- says Russia discusses its new food import bans with Kazakhstan and Belarus;

- sees risks of short-term inflationary spike in Russia, no medium or long-term danger from the food ban;

- says Russia to find means to block banned food being re-exported into Russia from Belarus and Kazakhstan;

- says list of banned foods may be narrowed, unlikely to be expanded;

- says Russia to compensate banned food imports by higher supplies of Brazil’s meat, New Zealand’s cheese. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Katya Golubkova)

