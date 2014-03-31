Russia says battalion withdrawing from near Ukrainian border

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russia is withdrawing a motorised infantry battalion from a region near Ukraine’s eastern border, a Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by state news agencies on Monday.

They did not make clear whether other Russian troops near the border would pull back. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said at talks on Sunday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that progress on resolving the crisis over Ukraine depended on a troop pullback from the border.