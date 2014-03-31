FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says battalion withdrawing from near Ukrainian border
March 31, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says battalion withdrawing from near Ukrainian border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russia is withdrawing a motorised infantry battalion from a region near Ukraine’s eastern border, a Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by state news agencies on Monday.

They did not make clear whether other Russian troops near the border would pull back. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said at talks on Sunday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that progress on resolving the crisis over Ukraine depended on a troop pullback from the border.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel

