Russia defence ministry says Ukraine assembles 15,000 troops on border -agency
May 8, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Russia defence ministry says Ukraine assembles 15,000 troops on border -agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday Ukraine had assembled 15,000 troops on its border with Russia and asked the West to stop “cynically misinforming” the international community about events on the frontier between the two countries.

“A concentration of Ukrainian armed forces is continuing on the Russian-Ukrainian border. A 15,000-strong grouping of Ukrainian troops has been deployed along the border area,” RIA Novosti news agency quoted Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov as saying. (Writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

