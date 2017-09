MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia will allow Brazil to significantly increase meat and dairy exports to Russia, the country’s state Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said on Wednesday.

“The decision is going to be finalised tonight,” VPSS spokesman Alexei Alekseenko said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Louise Heavens)