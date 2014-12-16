FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Ukraine actions have made its economy vulnerable -UK PM's spokesman
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 16, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Ukraine actions have made its economy vulnerable -UK PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s isolation over its actions in Ukraine have made it more vulnerable to global economic shocks, British Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

A fall in oil prices by almost a half since June has put severe strain on Russia’s oil-dependent economy, with a collapse in the rouble and Russian stocks adding to the pressure Western sanctions are placing on President Vladimir Putin.

“The fall in the global price for oil is a global phenomenon but ... Russia has made itself more vulnerable to economic shocks ... as a result of the relative isolation through sanctions that it has faced because of events in Ukraine,” Cameron’s spokesman told reporters.

“If Russia continues to choose not to take the path of de-escalation it will continue to face consequences.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.