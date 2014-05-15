Russia says no plans to impose capital-flight restrictions

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s deputy finance minister said on Thursday the country had no plans to introduce restrictions to prevent international investors from pulling their money out of the country.

“We have no intention, no plan to start any limits, any restrictions on capital and current account operations with foreign currency,” Dmitry Pankin said during a panel discussion at the EBRD’s annual meeting, referring to recent outflows from Russia. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Writing by Christian Lowe)