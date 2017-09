MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - The speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament called on Tuesday for a new ceasefire in east Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported.

“We think that without a truce, without the start of dialogue, it is simply impossible to restore peace, justice and law and order in Ukraine,” Sergei Naryshkin, as ally of President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)