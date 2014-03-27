FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian central bank head hopes fall in investment is short-lived
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Russian central bank head hopes fall in investment is short-lived

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank chief, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday she hoped any decrease in investment in the economy would be short-lived and there was no reason to put off a move to inflation targeting.

“The main task, despite geopolitical instability, is to make the country more attractive to investors. And to speed the implementation of an array of reforms,” he told a local investment conference.

“We do not intend to change the timing of a move to inflation targeting,” she said, referring to a planned start in 2015. (reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.