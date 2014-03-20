FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says will complete legal moves to absorb Crimea this week
March 20, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

Russia says will complete legal moves to absorb Crimea this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - The legal process required to make Crimea part of Russia will be completed this week, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, two days after President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty to bring the Ukrainian region into Russia.

“Practical steps are being taken to implement the agreements on the entry of Crimea and (the Crimean port city of) Sevastopol into Russia,” Itar-Tass news agency quoted Lavrov as saying. “The legal process will be completed this week.” (Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

