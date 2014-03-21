FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin signs laws completing procedure to absorb Crimea into Russia
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Putin signs laws completing procedure to absorb Crimea into Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin signed legislation on Friday that completed the process of absorbing Crimea into Russia, defying Western leaders who say the Black Sea peninsula remains part of Ukraine.

In a Kremlin ceremony shown live on state television, Putin signed a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia as well as legislation creating two new Russian administrative districts: Crimea and the port city of Sevastopol.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

