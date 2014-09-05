FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank to expand investor base in local treasury market
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russian cenbank to expand investor base in local treasury market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Russian Central Bank will work to expand the investor base in the country’s domestic treasury market to include more investors from Asian and Arab countries, a senior Central Bank official said on Friday.

The statement comes after news that the European Union was considering barring investors from buying new Russian sovereign debt and speculation was mounting that the United States may make a similar move, in retaliation for Moscow’s role in the Ukraine conflict.

About a quarter of the investor base in the $100-billion local sovereign bond market are non-residents, according to data from the Central Bank. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)

