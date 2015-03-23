FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia expects Ukraine to repay $3 bln Eurobond on time - Finance Ministry
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 23, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

Russia expects Ukraine to repay $3 bln Eurobond on time - Finance Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russia expects Ukraine to repay a $3 billion Eurobond in full and on time, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Monday.

In late 2013 Russia acquired $3 billion in Ukrainian Eurobonds that fall due this December.

Storchak also said that Moscow would not exercise a covenant of the Eurobond that stipulates that Russia has the right to ask for early repayment if Ukraine’s overall debt exceeds 60 percent of nominal gross domestic product.

Storchak said Russia does not want to make Kiev’s “life more difficult”. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.