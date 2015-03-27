FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia not prepared to discuss restructuring Ukraine debt - Russian FinMin
#Market News
March 27, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Russia not prepared to discuss restructuring Ukraine debt - Russian FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday Russia was not prepared to discuss restructuring its $3 billion holding of Ukrainian debt and considered itself to be an official rather than a private creditor.

“We’re trying to meet Ukraine half-way, not asking for an early (payment), but we are not prepared to discuss restructuring .... because our own situation now is not simple and secondly, why should we have to consider the question of restructuring,” Siluanov said at a briefing.

When asked if Russia believes its bonds should be seen as subject to the Paris Club of creditor governments, Siluanov said “in this case Russia is undoubtedly an official creditor.”

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alessandra Prentice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
