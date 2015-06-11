Russia says Ukraine would be in default if it misses debt payment on $3 bln bond - TASS

MOSCOW, June 11 (Reuters) - Russia expects Ukraine to meet its next payment on a $3 billion bailout bond Russia bought from Ukraine under former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and any missed payment would amount to “default”, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak as saying on Thursday.

Storchak added that Russia insists on full repayment of Ukraine’s debt given that Russia’s access to capital markets is restricted by Western sanctions. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alexander Winning)