Russia says will not offer Ukraine debt deal until IMF answers on guarantees

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia will not send Ukraine an official offer for a debt-restructuring deal until the International Monetary Fund agrees on guarantees, a Russian Finance Ministry official said on Friday.

“We have not sent and will not send any formal proposals to the Ukrainian side, because Russia is a creditor. According to international practice, the debtor should come with the offer in debt talks,” said ministry official Svetlana Nikitina. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Polina Devitt)