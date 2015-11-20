FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says will not offer Ukraine debt deal until IMF answers on guarantees
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says will not offer Ukraine debt deal until IMF answers on guarantees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Russia will not send Ukraine an official offer for a debt-restructuring deal until the International Monetary Fund agrees on guarantees, a Russian Finance Ministry official said on Friday.

“We have not sent and will not send any formal proposals to the Ukrainian side, because Russia is a creditor. According to international practice, the debtor should come with the offer in debt talks,” said ministry official Svetlana Nikitina. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Polina Devitt)

