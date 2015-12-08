Russia has no other offers to Ukraine on $3 bln debt apart from already made

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia has no other offers to Kiev regarding Ukraine’s $3 billion debt apart from the one already made, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

“As you know, Russia has suggested a restructuring option... Unfortunately, our counterparts did not agree to this initiative,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

“Russia has no other proposals... As this is sovereign debt, it is a default ,” Peskov said. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; Ediitng by Lidia Kelly)