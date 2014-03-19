FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's defence ministry says no more military checks from OSCE-Ifax
March 19, 2014

Russia's defence ministry says no more military checks from OSCE-Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry was quoted as saying on Wednesday that the signatories of a 2011 Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe agreement had exhausted their quotas to inspect Russian military facilities and a planned inspection in the coming days would be the last.

“This is the last inspection held on the territory of the Russian Federation in 2014 under the Vienna Document because all quotas for inspections on our territory by OSCE states have been exhausted,” Sergei Ryzhkov, head of the national nuclear risk reduction centre, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

He said Ukrainian inspectors would carry out the last checks. (reporting by Maria Kiselyova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)

