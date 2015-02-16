FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia carries out snap check of paratroopers in western Russia
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 16, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russia carries out snap check of paratroopers in western Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry started a snap inspection of its paratrooper units in western Russia on Monday, Interfax news agency quoted the ministry press office as saying.

Russia has carried out several unannounced military drills since relations with the West deteriorated over the Ukraine crisis, with Moscow criticising what it says is a build-up of NATO forces near Russia’s borders.

Kiev and the West say some of the drills carried out in western Russia near the border with Ukraine have been used to increase pressure on Kiev and show Moscow’s support for pro-Russian separatists who took up arms in east Ukraine in April.

Interfax did not report specific troop numbers that would be drilled in Volgograd province, which is in western Russia but does not border Ukraine. The defence ministry said the paratroopers would be tested for their military readiness.

No one at the Russian Defence Ministry was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.