MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s military started large-scale aviation exercises in western regions on Wednesday, Interfax news agency quoted a defence official as saying on Wednesday.

The report indicated the exercises involving jet fighters and bombers were taking place mostly in northwestern regions that do not border Ukraine, but the drills could add to tension between Russia and NATO over Moscow’s drive to annex Crimea. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)