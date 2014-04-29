FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia "not inclined" to take over southeast Ukraine - senior official
April 29, 2014

Russia "not inclined" to take over southeast Ukraine - senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday there was no reason to fear Moscow would try to take over southeastern Ukraine following its annexation of Crimea, Interfax news agency reported.

“We are - and I underscore this - not at all inclined to repeat the so-called Crimea scenario in southeastern Ukraine. There are no grounds to fear this,” Interfax quoted Ryabkov as telling news website gazeta.ru.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

