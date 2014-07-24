FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBRD decision to curtail cooperation with Russia "unacceptable," -Russia's UK envoy
July 24, 2014 / 2:27 PM / 3 years ago

EBRD decision to curtail cooperation with Russia "unacceptable," -Russia's UK envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The decision by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to curtail cooperation with Russia is unacceptable and harmful to all parties, Russia’s ambassador to Britain Alexander Yakovenko, said on Thursday.

The EBRD said on Wednesday that its board had given “clear guidance” it would not approve new investments in Russia, traditionally its biggest recipient.

“The decision raises serious doubts both in form and substance,” Yakovenko told reporters. “It is clear that the decision is harmful to all the parties concerned,” he said, adding that it was “unacceptable.”

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; editing by Stephen Addison

