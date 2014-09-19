FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian PM Medvedev says talk of closed economy inappropriate
September 19, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russian PM Medvedev says talk of closed economy inappropriate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Talk of making Russia a closed economy is inappropriate, and Russia intends to stick to basic principles of macroeconomic policy, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

“Any discussions about fundamental changes to the model of economic development, in the direction of a mobilisational or closed economy, are inappropriate and unnecessary,” he told an business conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

